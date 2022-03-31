MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Break out your lawn chairs and your good shoes, because music will be coming back to the Gem City this summer.
From musicals to live concerts, the Dayton area will be filled with opportunities to jam out with some of your favorite bands this summer. After a long two years of uncertainty, artists and venues are ready to entertain the Miami Valley once again.
Here’s your guide to concerts around Dayton this summer:
May 2022:
- Madagascar The Musical at Mead Theater (May 3)
- Jake Owen at Hobart Arena (May 5)
- Black Violin at Mead Theater (May 6)
- Casting Crowns & Hillsong Worship feat. We The Kingdom at Wright State University Nutter Center (May 10)
- KISS at Wright State University Nutter Center (May 12)
- Dayton Philharmonic Youth Orchestra at Mead Theater (May 15)
- Epic Opera at Mead Theater (May 21-22)
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Mead Theater (May 26-28)
- Steve Martin at Fraze Pavilion (May 28)
- Mean Girls at Mead Theater (May 31-June 5)
June 2022:
- Skid Row, Warrant, & Winger at The Rose Music Center at The Heights (June 2)
- The Wood Brothers & Guster at The Rose Music Center at The Heights (June 14)
- Billy Strings at The Rose Music Center at The Heights (June 15)
- Travis Tritt at Fraze Pavilion (June 16)
- Fitz and the Tantrums at Fraze Pavilion (June 17)
- Kip Moore at JD Legends (June 18)
- Fiddle On The Roof at Mead Theater (June 21-26)
- The Temptations & Righteous Brothers at The Rose Music Center at The Heights (June 25)
July 2022:
- Sheryl Crow at The Rose Music Center at The Heights (July 8)
- Electric Light Orchestra Experience at Fraze Pavilion (July 14)
- Justin Moore at Fraze Pavilion (July 15)
- Air Supply at The Rose Music Center at The Heights (July 16)
- Barenaked Ladies at Rose Music Center at The Heights (July 19)
- Bonnie Raitt at Rose Music Center at The Heights (July 20)
- Hank Williams, Jr. at Wright State University Nutter Center (July 20)
- Tedeschi Trucks Band at The Rose Music Center at The Heights (July 24)
- For King & Country at Fraze Pavilion (July 26)
- Earth, Wind & Fire at Rose Music Center at The Heights (July 28)
August 2022:
- Jesus Christ Superstar at Mead Theater (August 2-7)
- Goo Goo Dolls at Rose Music Center at The Heights (August 3)
- Tracy Lawrence at Fraze Pavilion (August 5)
- Elvis Costello & the Imposters at The Rose Music Center at The Heights (August 6)
- Ted Nugent at The Rose Music Center at The Heights (August 11)
- Tower of Power with Lettuce at The Rose Music Center at The Heights (August 12)
- The Menus at Fraze Pavilion (August 12)
- Lake Street Dive at The Rose Music Center at The Heights (August 17)
- “Weird Al” Yankovic at Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center (August 23)
