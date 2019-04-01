Hepatitis A cases still high across the Miami Valley

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) - SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) - Hepatitis A numbers remain at a record high across Ohio. Several Miami Valley counties have the highest amount of reported cases.

In Montgomery County, there have been upwards of 215 reported cases, Preble County has reported 34 plus cases, meanwhile in Clark County, the numbers are near the top of the list.

Clark County had 30 cases of Hepatitis A in 2018. Within the first 3 months of 2019, they are at 31.

Local health authorities have administered hundreds of Hepatitis A vaccines

"We are going to lots of place like soup kitchens and the Rainbow Table and other areas where we can come across those individuals and make sure they have the opportunity to be vaccinated if they wish," said Charles Patterson, the Health Commissioner of the Clark County Combined Health District.

Hepatitis A is not a common illness. In fact, if you look at Clark County's history, they had all of 3 reported cases between 2008 and 2017.

Hepatitis A is spread from fecal matter, meaning people are not washing their hands or practicing safe sex.

Recently, an employee at Frisch's Big Boy that worked in Springfield and Urbana tested positive for the disease.

Typically, Hepatitis A is spread through food or water, but this outbreak has been traced to people being generally uncleanly.

The disease affects the liver and the symptoms can sometimes seem like an everyday illness.

"Usually some pain and nausea. Sometimes some diarrhea and then eventually the individual becomes jaundice," said Patterson.

Click here to see a comprehensive report by that state this updated weekly.

"We've seen about one case a day over the last week and a half," said Patterson.

Since the outbreak started, seven people in Ohio have died.

