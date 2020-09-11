Henny Penny celebrates opening of onsite health clinic

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – Henny Penny and Kettering Health Network celebrated the opening of a new onsite care clinic Friday.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s headquarters in Eaton. The 400 square foot facility features two exams, a lab, and waiting room. It will provide convenient access to quality healthcare services for Henny Penny employees.
“So often you have times when you need to go to a doctor or something but taking off work and things like that, we’ve made it so it’s convenient to be able to do that. We think it’ll make a big difference for their health and wellbeing,” said Rob Connelly, Henny Penny Chairman and CEO.
The care clinic officially opens on September 21.
