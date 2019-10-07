Henny Penny breaks ground on expansion project

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A company in Eaton broke ground on a new expansion project, according to our partners at the Dayton Business Journal.

Henny Penny Corporation, a food service equipment manufacturer, broke ground Monday at its new 60-acre campus in Eaton. The new expansion will add as many as 70 new jobs.

The company is embarking on a two-phase expansion that will add more production space and modernized work settings. Construction is expected to be finished in the fall of 2020.

