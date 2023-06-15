DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Beavercreek Police Department is looking to feed the community this weekend, and they need your help.

From 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, officers will be at the Kroger on Dayton Xenia Road to collect non-perishable food items for Feed the Creek. These items include canned goods, rice, pasta, cereal and many other pantry staples.

According to the Beavercreek Police Department, all donations will directly help local families and individuals who are facing food insecurity.

For more information on Feed the Creek, visit their website here.