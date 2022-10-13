DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Honor Flight Dayton is inviting you to help welcome home over 100 veterans from their Washington, DC trip on Saturday.

Honor Flight Dayton will be taking its final trip for the 2022 season this Saturday, Oct. 15.

While in Washington, veterans will have the opportunity to visit memorials such as the World War II Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Korean Memorial, Arlington Cemetery and more.

The trip is completely free for all qualifying veterans.

Upon their return to Dayton International Airport, veterans will be greeted by active-duty military, family, friends, the Wright-Patterson Air Force Band, organizations and many more.

The public also has the opportunity to welcome them home. According to Honor Flight Dayton, the veterans will be returning around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

“Help show our appreciation to these men and women for the sacrifice they made for our country by coming to the airport to greet the flight when we return,” says Honor Flight Dayton’s website. “Most of these veterans returned home with very little thanks for their service. This is our opportunity to change that.”

If you wish to participate, more information is available here.