KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – If you love books your chance to get some great deals is coming in November.

The Dayton Metro Library’s Friends of the Library will host a used Book Sale on November 5 and 6 at the Wilmington-Stroop Branch Library, located at 3980 Wilmington Pike, Kettering. The public can puruse the collections for sale on Saturday from 9:30 am – 5 pm.

The sale will include books for children, teens, and adults, as well as music, movies, and audiobooks. Books are $1 each, and mass-market paperbacks and all audio/video material will be buy one, get three free.

All proceeds of this Book Sale will benefit Friends of the Library for Dayton Metro Library. For more information or to join the FOL organization, visit DaytonMetroLibrary.org/Friends or call the Ask Me Line at 937-463-2665.