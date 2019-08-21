Northridge teacher asking community for letters of encouragement for students

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) – After a tornado destroyed Grafton Kennedy School in Northridge, teachers are asking the community for help.

They are trying to generate just under 2,000 letters or postcards with words of encouragement for the entire district.

The community as a whole has also experienced a mass shooting. And after a potentially traumatic summer, roughly 1,800 students will return to class on August 23.

STEM teacher, Veronica Day put a plea on Facebook for letters and they’ve already started to roll in.

Some are coming from Texas and even Las Vegas.

“I posted it, I believe, Thursday night. By the next day it flooded all over Facebook. I had notifications all over the place. People asking for more details. Asking what age levels we were doing,” said Day.

All reading levels are needed. Some people are just sending positive artwork.

“Because of everything they’ve already gone through..and our district is very poor to begin with. They already come to school hungry, not having enough school supplies, being up all night before. Who knows what is going on at home. This on top of all of that. We want them to know that there are people that care about them,” said Day.

Letters can be dropped off at the board office or mailed to 2008 Timber Lane, Dayton Ohio 45414.

