Help name baby eagles at Carillon Park
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Carillon Historical Park needs your help naming its two little bald eaglets! Park officials are holding a naming contest on social media ahead of Heritage Day on May 26.
If you have any name suggestions, leave a comment on the park’s Facebook page. The winning names will be announced on social media on Sunday, May 26.
The eaglets were born in April to mom, Willa, and dad, Orv, in a nest directly over the 1905 Wright Flyer III.
The babies are expected to be as big as their parents by June 12.
Carillon Park will host Heritage Day with the Dayton Philharmonic from 11 am until 8:30 pm on May 26. There will be a Civil War encampment, one-room schoolhouse lessons, Gem City Swing dancers, rug-hooking, live music, and more.
Regular park admission fees apply, with discounts for active military, retirees, veterans, and reservists with ID.
