DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Help brighten a child’s stay at Dayton Children’s Hospital by donating to the Gift Drive-Thru on Dec. 17 from 1 pm to 4 pm.

According to Dayton Children’s, every year the community generously gives to kids at the hospital, however this year, they are limiting visitors on site for the safety of family and staff. In partnership with Planes Moving and Storage, the hospital will be holding a gift drive-thru.

The drive-thru will be held at the Dayton Children’s Office Building at 241 Taylor St. The hospital asked when donors arrive at the drive-thru, they remain in their cars and open their trunks. To see the items Dayton Children’s asked for, visit childrensdayton.com/wishlist.

Items that cannot be donated for the safety of the hospital’s patients include:

Used stuffed animals or toys

Food or candy

Blankets and pillowcases

Dayton Children’s also said that people can donate by shopping on their Amazon wishlist here and having the items directly shipped to the hospital.

Monetary donations are also accepted at support.daytonchildrens.org/givechildlife.