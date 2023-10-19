DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is looking to identify human remains of an unknown individual.

According to the coroner’s office, human remains were discovered in the area of E. Hudson Ave. in Dayton on Thursday, Oct. 12. It is believed by the office that the person was a Caucasian male of an unknown age, had brown hair and stood at 5 foot 9 inches.

Since the coroner’s office has been unable to properly make an identification, the person found is being known as “John Doe.”

When Doe was found, it is reported that he was wearing black athletic pants and a Levi’s-brand jacket with a grey hood and sleeves. The person was also found wearing black work-style athletic shoes.

Alongside the various items of clothing, two necklaces were found that Doe was wearing.

“One of the necklaces had a medallion with the “Jordan” brand emblem and the other necklace had a circular medallion,” the office said.

A circular pattern tattoo was also on the right shoulder of the individual.

If you think you know who the remains belong to, you are asked to call the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office at 937-225-4156.