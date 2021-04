SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – You can help feed families in the Miami Valley by participating in a food drive Saturday, April 24.

Fairhaven Church said canned and boxed foods can be dropped off at the church on West Central Avenue from noon to 2 p.m.

The church will also be collecting donations on Sunday, April 25 at the same time.

All donations will go towards the Springboro Community Assistance Center.