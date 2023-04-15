DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local church and non-profit organization have teamed up in an effort at eliminating poverty housing.

Concord United Methodist Church in Englewood has teamed up with the Crossroads Missions program called “Help Build Hope.” The church is asking for volunteers for an upcoming project on Saturday, April 29 at 8 a.m.

Volunteers will meet at the parking lot of Habitat for Humanity and will have breakfast.

At the event, the church is looking for 150 to 175 people to help build the structure of the home. The day before the event, volunteers will be needed to move wood beginning at 5 p.m. for the initiative.

People of six to eight will be in groups to work together to help with the process of framing. Anyone who is 5-years-old and up and all skill levels are welcomed.”

“Beginning on Sunday April 30, the house will be blessed at 12:00 noon then disassembled and delivered to the Bowling Green area where it will be completed,’ the release said.

To sign yourself or a group up, click here.