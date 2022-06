GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A helicopter crash ended in flames in Greenville Tuesday morning.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, a helicopter has crashed at the 5000 block of Hogpath road around 9:40 am. Emergency crews are on the scene and reporting that the helicopter is under flames and heavy smoke.

The road has been closed between Jaysville-St. Johns Road and S.R. 127. No injuries have been reported at this time.