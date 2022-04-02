MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Kids gathered at a chilly Miamisburg field as a helicopter flew overhead. Inside, the Easter bunny was waiting to drop its load of bright Easter eggs to the children waiting below.

On Saturday, April 2, The Journey Community Church hosted Operation Egg Drop, an Easter egg hunt for kids up to 6th grade. The Easter bunny flew over a field at Miamisburg Middle School in a helicopter and dropped colorful eggs onto the field below to be found by the children attending.

But the egg hunt was not all the fun to be had. The release said the event included bounce houses, face painting, a trackless train and a live DJ as well as pictures with the Easter bunny after his airborne arrival.

When all the activities left guests hungry, food trucks were ready and waiting to feed the people there.

While rain would have canceled the event, a cold, dry day meant the fun could go on.