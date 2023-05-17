BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Three steers have been rounded up after they went on an adventure across Fairfield Township earlier this week.

According to a Facebook post by the Fairfield Township Police Department, three Texas Longhorns escaped from their pasture on Morris Road on Monday, May 15.

Residents and motorists were urged to take caution as crews worked to round them up.

By Monday at 9:25 p.m., one steer had been lassoed and was in custody. Nearly one day later, a second steer was caught. Sometime after the second, the third steer was caught.

“Hee Haw, mission accomplished and all three steers are rounded up and safe. Great work by all those volunteers with the skill set to make this happen!” said a Facebook post by police.