Heavy rains leave flooding in Mercer County

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rain caused flooding across the Miami Valley, especially in the northern counties.

People in parts of Mercer, Auglaize and Shelby Counties woke up to high water Thursday.

Areas around Grand Lake St. Marys also deal with high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

Homes along Anthony Road in Mercer County are battling high water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

HIgh water floods parts of Mary Street in Botkins. (WDTN Photo/Aliah Williamson)

Fields along Clover 4 Road are under water. (WDTN Photo/Ethan Fitzgerald)

It’s been a tough few weeks for neighbors near Celina.

A flash flood on St. Anthony Road forced families to evacuate their homes late Wednesday. They say they were still cleaning up the damage from the last flood.

Neighbors tell 2 NEWS the nearby Coldwater Creek started spilling over its banks around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Mercer County shut down St. Anthony Road and so many other streets the National Weather Service says the county ran out of High Water/Road Closed signs.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports several water rescues from vehicles stuck in high water overnight but said everyone is now safe.

Thursday, neighbors are moving debris from the road and drainage system as water recedes.

Some hope the county will start looking into protection measures because they’ve been dealing with flooding so frequently in recent years.

Jack Evans, who lives in Celina said, “It was a couple of weeks ago… we had the same thing. It kind of came quick overnight. We woke to flooded basements, neighbors was under water, through their houses.”

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning at least a half dozen main routes are still closed and likely more back roads are still under water.

SEE A LIST OF ROAD CLOSURES HERE

They’re asking everyone to obey the road closures. Going around road closed signs can cost you up to a $2,000 dollar fine.

More importantly – it can very dangerous.

