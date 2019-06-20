Heavy rains leave flooding in Mercer County

CELINA, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rain caused flooding across the Miami Valley, especially in the northern counties.
People in parts of Mercer, Auglaize and Shelby Counties woke up to high water Thursday.
It’s been a tough few weeks for neighbors near Celina.
A flash flood on St. Anthony Road forced families to evacuate their homes late Wednesday. They say they were still cleaning up the damage from the last flood.
Neighbors tell 2 NEWS the nearby Coldwater Creek started spilling over its banks around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Mercer County shut down St. Anthony Road and so many other streets the National Weather Service says the county ran out of High Water/Road Closed signs.
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports several water rescues from vehicles stuck in high water overnight but said everyone is now safe.
Thursday, neighbors are moving debris from the road and drainage system as water recedes.
Some hope the county will start looking into protection measures because they’ve been dealing with flooding so frequently in recent years.
Jack Evans, who lives in Celina said, “It was a couple of weeks ago… we had the same thing. It kind of came quick overnight. We woke to flooded basements, neighbors was under water, through their houses.”
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning at least a half dozen main routes are still closed and likely more back roads are still under water.
SEE A LIST OF ROAD CLOSURES HERE
They’re asking everyone to obey the road closures. Going around road closed signs can cost you up to a $2,000 dollar fine.
More importantly – it can very dangerous.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.