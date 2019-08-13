Heavy rains cause flooding at The Job Center in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rains overnight in the Miami Valley caused the Family Assistance area at The Job Center to flood, according to Montgomery County.

The county posted on Twitter, saying that “many workstations are not operational right now.” The post also said that customers “can expect delays and are encouraged to handle their case business at benefits.ohio.gov.

