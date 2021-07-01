Heavy rain, possible flooding fill Thursday in the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rain is falling in the Miami Valley Thursday morning and flood watches are in effect for some areas.

The northern counties are getting the worst of it so far Thursday morning with nearly four inches of rain falling in Darke County south of Greenville along US 36.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Carly Smith said Greenville, Arcanum, and much of southern Darke County are under a Flood Advisory until 8:15 a.m. Thursday. Heavy rain continues in the area and an additional inch of rain is possible. Use caution in low-lying areas and near creeks, streams, and rivers.

A Flash Flood Watch is until 8 p.m. for Warren, Butler, and Clinton County. Heavy rainfall will bring this region the greatest potential for flooding. Use caution in low-lying areas and turn around if there is water covering the road.

Storm Team 2 Live Doppler Radar

The rain will lessen Thursday afternoon and conditions will begin to clear overnight with a very pleasant Friday in store.

