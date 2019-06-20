Heavy rain increasing already high mosquito populations in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Clark County is already reporting the highest number of mosquitoes in four years, and seven times the amount last year, and said the almost continuous rain is not helping.

The Environmental Health Director for Clark County Combined Health District, Larry Shaffer, said it is making it difficult to drain or dump standing water, so their big message now is personal protection.

Shaffer said the continuous and heavy rainfall is causing puddles to form where they normally don’t, which in return, is providing plentiful breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

“You can’t control every area of ponding water in the county, it just simply has no place to drain to, and that’s why we have the increased breeding sites,” said Shaffer.

Shaffer still encourages residents to continue dumping standing water where it is possible like tarps, tires, and toys, but said protection now even more important.

In a release from CCCHD, it said “Wetter environmental conditions make it even more important for people to protect themselves from mosquito bites: Avoid, Plan, Stop –

AVOID: Apply repellents on exposed skin registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Wear long sleeves and pants or consider staying indoors as much as possible.



PLAN: If traveling, check ahead of time for travel advisories, and plan accordingly. Have EPA approved mosquito repellent and longs pants and shirts available to avoid bites. Do outside activities at times when mosquito activity is less.



STOP: Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by emptying or treating any standing water on your property (even small amounts of standing water can be a breeding site for mosquitoes). Make sure screens on windows and doors are free of holes or rips. You may also opt to utilize air conditioning instead of open windows if possible.



“We’ve already seen a positive West Nile mosquito pool in Franklin County,” said Shaffer. “We’re sure it’s just a matter of time of when it comes to Clark County and really the Miami Valley.”

In response to the increase in population, the CCCHD is:

Inspecting the affected area and working with property owners to reduce breeding sources by draining stagnant water or treating stagnant water with products containing Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti). Bti is safe for humans and pets.

Distributing informational flyers in the affected area.

Misting the affected area with Duet® to reduce the adult mosquito population when weather permits.

Continuing to monitor for increased population

But Shaffer said there are other ways to protect your home or business.

First, he recommended buying ‘mosquito dunks,’ which are available online and at hardware stores.

“They are about a buck a piece, and you can put them in your ponds in your backyard, they last about a week, and are safe for humans and animals,” said Shaffer.

He also said, is if you have a pond to put goldfish in it because they will eat the mosquito larva.

On June 12, CCCHD released information that they had trapped a record number of mosquitoes in the north and southwest areas of Springfield.

