Heavy rain could cause flooding over the weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Heavy rain is expected to take over the Miami Valley for the next two days, which could mean isolated flooding, particularly in the northern Miami Valley counties.
Rainfall amounts vary throughout the Miami Valley, with some areas seeing a little as one inch with the possibility of our northern counties to see up to three inches of rain by Sunday morning.
Due to the potential of heavy rain, a flood watch has been issued for Darke, Logan, Mercer, and Shelby County, beginning Saturday morning and lasting through Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
In addition the rain, the temperatures will be warm, with the good possibility of breaking a high temperature record on Saturday. The record high for Jan. 11 is 59 degrees. The forecasted temperature for Saturday is 66 degrees.
