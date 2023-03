DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of East Alex Bell Road has been closed after rain hit the Miami Valley on Friday.

According to a tweet by the City of Centerville, the right-most lane of East Alex Bell Road on the eastbound side has been shut down from Cedarleaf Drive to Fallen Oak Trace.

(City of Centerville photo)

“The area cannot handle the amount of rain that has fallen – with more on the way,” Centerville said.

The city said it will continue to make improvements to the area as the weather permits.