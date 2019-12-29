Heavy rain and near record highs today

A soggy Sunday is in store for the Miami Valley. Many locations will see between 1-2 inches of rainfall. Very mild temperatures with record or near record highs possible. Today’s record high is 62 set back in 1984.

TODAY: Rain, heavy at times with gusty winds and mild. Isolated storm possible. High 61

Lots of major cities will be impacted by the weather today due to rain, storms, wind and snow.

TONIGHT: Rain continues, breezy, turning cooler. Low 45

MONDAY: Periods of showers, windy and turning colder. High 48

Chance of a few rain and snow showers for New Year’s Eve Day. Dry, but colder on Wednesday for the first of the New Year.

