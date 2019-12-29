Heavy rain and near record highs today

A soggy Sunday is in store for the Miami Valley. Many locations will see between 1-2 inches of rainfall. Very mild temperatures with record or near record highs possible. Today’s record high is 62 set back in 1984.
Live Doppler 2HD
TODAY: Rain, heavy at times with gusty winds and mild. Isolated storm possible. High 61
TONIGHT: Rain continues, breezy, turning cooler. Low 45
MONDAY: Periods of showers, windy and turning colder. High 48
Chance of a few rain and snow showers for New Year’s Eve Day. Dry, but colder on Wednesday for the first of the New Year.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.