Body found near site of where Mansfield man found dead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A body has been found near the site of where a missing Mansfield man was found dead on Friday.

According to our 2 NEWS crew on scene in the 900 block of W. Stewart Street in Dayton, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office arrived on the scene and a body was removed from a home near where Todd Burkhart, from Mansfield, was found dead on Friday.

On Monday, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger ruled Burkhart’s death a homicide. Burkhart died on Nov. 17 as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, Dr. Harshbarger reported.

Burkhart and his girlfriend, Kyla Hayton, were reported missing on Nov. 18 by her family. The couple was believed to have been traveling to Columbus and Dayton. Their vehicle was found abandoned on Wednesday with no evidence to indicate where they may have gone.

2 NEWS is on scene and working to learn more. The identity of the body has not been released.

