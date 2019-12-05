Man shot in front of grocery store in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in front of a grocery store in Dayton late Thursday morning, authorities confirm to 2 NEWS.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 am in front of a grocery store in the 1800 block of Germantown Street near James H. McGee Boulevard. Regional dispatch confirmed that a male was shot.

The victim’s condition is unknown. Officials have not released details about a possible suspect. The site of the shooting is near where a person was killed early Thursday morning in a shooting that also critically injured another. It is unknown if the two shootings are related.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

