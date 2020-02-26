Police issue call for backup after reported assault at Meadowdale HS

HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Officers called for assistance during an incident at Meadowdale High School Wednesday afternoon.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just after 1 p.m. after an assault was reported. A short time later, family members of students arrived at the school and began yelling at school officials.
Law enforcement called for backup at that point to help control the crowd. Authorities also say there were two separate fights reported.
No injuries were reported and it is unclear at this time if anyone was arrested.
The incident remains under investigation.
