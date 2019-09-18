1  of  2
Heavy police presence reported at home in Kettering

Local News

Kettering Police Presence

Police presence at home in Kettering (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – There is a large police presence at a home in Kettering involving police officers from outside jurisdictions.

The police activity is happening at a home in the 2200 block of Whipp Road in Kettering. Involved at the scene are police officers from Trotwood as well as Kettering.

2 NEWS is on the scene and working to learn more. We will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

