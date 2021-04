Police are at a home in Harrison Twp. after a person barricaded themself inside. (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – There is a large police presence at a home in Harrison Township.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS police are at the 300 block of Heikes Avenue.

Police were called to the home at 10:16 a.m. on a disturbance call. A person has reportedly barricaded themselves in the home.

