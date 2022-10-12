Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities lead a suspect from a home in handcuffs after a standoff in a Washington Township neighborhood.

Officers were called to perform a welfare check on Cobblebrook Drive on Wednesday. Just before 2:30 p.m., officers called for backup after a man believed to have a gun refused to come out of a home. The call was lifted, however, SWAT was called to on the scene.

Just before 5 pm, Sheriff Rob Streck confirmed that the suspect was in custody.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene alongside crews from the Dayton Police Department and the Kettering Police Department.

Several students from Centerville City Schools were brought back to school in order to avoid the ongoing incident, the school district said. Other students stayed on the bus where their parents could pick them up.

Police are asking that those nearby stay clear of the area. This incident remains under investigation.

