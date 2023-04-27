HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — There is a heavy police presence in Harrison Township.

Authorities have responded to an area on North Main Street in Harrison Township.

North Main Street is currently closed off.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office tells 2 NEWS that police initially responded to the area for a call of shots fired and a subject ran into an apartment complex.

SWAT is currently on the scene searching the building. Ace Hardware, a store in the area, tells 2 NEWS they have been told to shelter in place.

No injuries have been reported.

Our 2 NEWS crew is out the scene working to learn more information.

