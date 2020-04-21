Armed suspect shot by police remains in critical condition

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon about the shooting that happened Tues morning.

In the news conference, Biehl played several 911 calls to police about the incident. He also played radio traffic between officers that responded to the calls for help.

The Dayton Police Department received several calls between 2:30 a.m. and 2:45 a.m. about a suspicious person threatening to shoot someone Monday.

Police dispatchers then received more calls about shots being fired in the 1000 block of Chelsea Avenue April 20. Chief of Police Richard Biehl confirmed that officers arrived on the scene by 2:49 a.m. and within minutes officers reported shots had been fired.

According to Biehl, officers at the scene found a man, 35, with a high-caliber rifle in the middle of the street. Biehl said on the scene as well as in Tuesday afternoon’s news conference officers ordered the man to drop the weapon for forty seconds but he did not comply. Biehl played a video during the conference in which you could hear officers ordering the man to drop his weapon. Officers could also be heard in the video firing at the suspect. Five officers fired their weapons at the suspect, who was struck several times and is now hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, the suspect remains in critical condition at Miami Valley Hospital.

Police searched the home of the suspect where they recovered other weapons including a revolver, a long gun and 3,800 rounds of ammunition. Inside the residence, police found bullet holes they say was caused by the suspect.

Biehl identified the suspect but, as the suspect has not yet been charged, 2 NEWS and WDTN.com are not identifying the suspect. Biehl said preliminary information from the investigation showed the suspect had become “fixated” on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Biehl said it is very early in the investigation and the information gathered will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor. Charges will be determined at that time.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as more information becomes available.