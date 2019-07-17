Large police presence at possible shooting in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – There is a heavy police presence at a scene of a possible shooting in Miamisburg.

Initial 911 calls were made of a possible shooting shortly after 11 am in the 300 block of North Riverview Ave. in Miamisburg.

According to the 911 calls, the caller stated that someone was going door-to-door saying to call 911. The caller said it appeared there was a child shot in the chest, bleeding, and not breathing. The caller added that it appeared as though the child was shot by a sibling.

