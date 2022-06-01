DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An inmate has died after shooting a security officer with their own gun at Miami Valley Hospital.

According to officials on the scene, an inmate was receiving treatment in the emergency room at Miami Valley Hospital when he managed to get a gun away from the armed security guard watching him.

The inmate shot the security guard before running out of the building. The inmate then shot himself in the hospital parking lot. This happened around 9:45 am.

The inmate died of his injuries. Police said he was under arrest for a probation violation.

The security guard is currently being treated in the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police are investigating how this incident began and how the inmate was able to take the firearm

Our 2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that the ER was closed due to the incident. It reopened around 12:10 pm.

According to Premier Health, the hospital is now safe and secure.

