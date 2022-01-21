HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Officers from three departments responded to Meadowdale High School after a fight broke out among several students.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, officers from Trotwood, Harrison Township, and Five Rivers MetroParks responded to a large fight at Meadowdale High School. Calls for backup were made at 1:10 pm but canceled minutes later at 1:17.

Two medics were also called to the scene, but no injuries have been confirmed at this time. Dispatch did say that some students were pushed down the stairs and trampled in the fight.

It is unknown how many students were involved in the fight.

This is a developing story, and we are working to learn more.