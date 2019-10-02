2 people in custody after heavy police presence at Fairborn massage business

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A heavy police presence has been reported at a massage business in Fairborn.

Officers from multiple agencies, including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police, can be seen entering Crystal Massage and Spa on S. Maple Ave. in Fairborn.

Dayton Police confirmed to 2 NEWS that two people are in custody.

Submitted viewer video shows nearly a dozen officers entering the business.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

