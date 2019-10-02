1  of  2
Breaking News
WATCH LIVE: Officials called to aircraft crash at Bradley Airport, airport closed Man found dead after 13-hour Riverside standoff
Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

2 people in custody after heavy police presence at Fairborn massage business

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – A heavy police presence has been reported at a massage business in Fairborn.

Officers from multiple agencies, including the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police, can be seen entering Crystal Massage and Spa on S. Maple Ave. in Fairborn.

Dayton Police confirmed to 2 NEWS that two people are in custody.

Submitted viewer video shows nearly a dozen officers entering the business.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS