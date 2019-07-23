Search warrant leads to SWAT standoff in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A person who refused to come out after police arrived to execute a search warrant prompted a SWAT presence in Harrison Township early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred in the 4000 block of Fair Oaks Road near E. Nottingham Road in Harrison Township with initial reports coming around 7 am.

Our 2 NEWS crew on the scene says authorities were using a loud speaker to order someone to come out of the residence.

There is no word yet on whether there is a suspect in custody or any other information surrounding the incident.

2 NEWS is on scene and working for you to learn more. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.