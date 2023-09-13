PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Residents in Preble County may see a heavy law enforcement presence later today.

According to Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson, the sheriff’s office will be performing an emergency response training session on Wednesday, Sept. 13. Training at the Preble County Courthouse, 101 E. Main St., Eaton, is set to begin at 4:30 p.m.

If you are a resident in the area, you should not worry if you see a lot of law enforcement in the area.

The event is a pre-scheduled training event by the sheriff’s office.