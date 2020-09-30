Beavercreek Fire Department responds to fire at Mall at Fairfield Commons

2 NEWS is at the Mall at Fairfield Commons where there is a heavy fire department presence. (WDTN/Sean Callahan)

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS is at the Mall at Fairfield Commons where there is a heavy fire department presence due to a fire, according to Beavercreek FFS on Twitter.

Our crews confirmed there were five fire trucks, two ambulances and several police vehicles.

At the time of this writing, crews are focused on an area near the mall entrance by Dick’s Sporting Goods.

*Active Incident* Crews are on the scene of a fire at Fairfield Commons Mall. Please avoid the area due to a large emergency response #oapff #oapffonthejob #iaff pic.twitter.com/JlwvKS3WSI — Beavercreek FFS 2857 (@creekffs2857) September 29, 2020

This is an ongoing story and WDTN.com will update when more information is available.