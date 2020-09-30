Beavercreek Fire Department responds to fire at Mall at Fairfield Commons

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — 2 NEWS is at the Mall at Fairfield Commons where there is a heavy fire department presence due to a fire, according to Beavercreek FFS on Twitter.
Our crews confirmed there were five fire trucks, two ambulances and several police vehicles.
At the time of this writing, crews are focused on an area near the mall entrance by Dick’s Sporting Goods.
This is an ongoing story and WDTN.com will update when more information is available.
