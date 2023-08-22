DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Weather Service has announced a heat advisory in the Miami Valley, prompting cities to open cooling stations to the public.

In a media release, the city of Trotwood said it will open a cooling station on Thursday, Aug. 24, at the Community and Cultural Arts Center at 4000 Lake Center Dr. The release said the cooling center will be open both Thursday and Friday from 1-7 p.m.

Thursday is currently forecast to be the hottest day of the year, with the mercury topping out around 97 degrees and a heat index of 106 degrees. Though technically “better,” Friday is also projected to be brutal, with a high of 92 and a heat index of 101.

Trotwood recommends that residents

stay hydrated

limit sun exposure

keep strenuous outdoor activities to the cooler parts of the day

check in on elderly or home-bound neighbors to make sure they’re not affected by the heat.

The city also reminds parents and pet owners to never leave a child or pet in a parked car or asleep in direct sunlight.