DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As temperatures soar, it’s crucial to consider the well-being of those who may be more vulnerable due to extreme weather conditions, including those living with Alzheimer’s disease.

As temperatures rise, the safety and comfort of those who may struggle due to the challenges posed by Alzheimer’s disease and other types becomes even more important.

Dayna Ritchey, the program director for the Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association, said people with Alzheimer’s disease struggle with damage to their executive functioning, and that can lead to poor decision making.

“A lot of times, our ability to make the right decisions for ourselves has been impacted by our disease, and so we may do things that aren’t safe and when we do have extreme heat or extreme cold,” Ritchey said. “Then those choices may include thinking that we’re going to walk to the store which is a 15-minute walk but it’s a 102-heat index.”

When it comes to community support, Ritchey recommends a few key measures to ensure the well-being of these at-risk individuals when it’s hot.

“Feel comfortable to try and help someone who’s out in the heat that you see that shouldn’t be,” she added. “Whether they have dementia or not, use the same good neighbor practice that you would put into place if you saw your neighbor out mowing the lawn and overexerting themselves.”

Experts say everyone should stay hydrated during this heat wave. If you start to experience symptoms of a heart related illness, get into the shade or air conditioning right away and seek help immediately.