DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – With the Miami Valley under an Extreme Heat Advisory, doctors are encouraging the community to check in on their friends and neighbors.

People with certain health conditions and the elderly are especially at risk of heat-related issues, said Dr. Nancy Pook, Medical Director at Kettering Health.

“It’s always best for those who have health conditions, have metabolic concerns with exercise limitations and who have…are at extreme age…to avoid the heat as much as possible,” she explained.

Dr. Pook recommended that people prepare in advance for the heat by making sure they have medication on hand, drink plenty of fluids, dress in cool, light clothing, and wear layers when inside if they’re concerned about air conditioning.

She also recommended checking in on friends and neighbors in these vulnerable groups.

“Of course, it’s important to check on those who have medical concerns or are elderly friends and neighbors at least twice a day, and make sure that we have a system in place should we lose that connection that somebody can go check on them in person,” she said.

Symptoms to watch for include:

lightheadedness

cramping

vomiting

muscle aches

dizziness

“When it gets more severe, people will actually pass out,” Dr. Pook explained. “Sometimes their blood pressure will be low because they need more fluids and if there’s anything that deals with chest pains, shortness of breath, anything along those lines and passing out and at-risk folks, they should find their way to the hospital to be evaluated right away.”