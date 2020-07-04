Heat wave continues, slim chance of a shower or storm this afternoon

Happy 4th of July! It will be another hot day here in the Miami Valley. A great day for the pool or outdoor water activities with temperatures soaring into the low 90s. There is a slim chance of an afternoon shower or storm. But by this evening for fireworks, the weather should be quiet and warm. An air quality advisory is also in effect for parts of the Miami Valley this weekend.

TODAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated shower or storm this afternoon. High 92

Perfect viewing this evening for fireworks with warm temperatures and mainly clear skies.

Air quality advisory through this weekend for those sensitive to air pollution.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear. Low 66

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny & hot. High 92

Over the next 7 days, highs will continue in the 90s and overnight lows will mainly be in the lower 70s. By mid week, there will be daily, but low chances of afternoon showers and storms mainly due to daytime heating.