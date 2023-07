DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Are you the type to rush out with the trash at the last minute on pickup day? You may want to put your bins out earlier in the day over the next few weeks.

As the summer heat rises, dangerous forecasted temperatures have affected waste pickup times in Xenia, a release by the city said on Tuesday.

According to the City of Xenia, Rumpke Waste and Recycling will begin collecting one hour earlier than normal. This change will continue from late July through Aug. 4.