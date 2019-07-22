Heat wave brings big crowds to pools

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The heat wave kept many public pools busy, with some seeing their biggest crowds of the season.

At Wilson Park Pool in West Carrollton, extra lifeguards were on duty to ensure everyone stayed safe.

On Sunday, the pool was crowded with kids trying to cool off.

“It’s really, really, really, really, really hot,” said McKenzie, a girl visiting the pool with her family.

“Because it’s a hundred degrees out, and everyone needs to drink a bottle of water,” said Payton, another girl at the pool.

According to pool manager Dan Polston, this heat wave brought the biggest crowds so far this season.

“It’s made us a little bit busier,” he said. “About 20 percent more customers.”

According to Polston, his team had to bring in more food for the concession stand and extra staff to work during the heat wave, including additional lifeguards.

The lifeguards are trained to spot possible symptoms of heat-related illnesses, he said.

“One thing we look for is especially in the water when someone’s getting tired, they kind of look for head lower in the water,” Polston said. “And people that are kind of lethargic when they’re walking or laying in the grass.”

Fortunately, visitors to Wilson Park Pool have stayed safe and have not required medical attention due to the hot temperatures during this heat wave, Polston said.

The pool always has free cups of water available, Polston said. If you’ll be outside during these kinds of conditions, Polston urges people to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

