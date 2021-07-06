Heat safety tips ahead of Dayton Air Show, medical experts say hydration is key

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – With high temperatures and extensive heat, many medical experts are cautioning people to look out for themselves especially when outdoors. Will Taylor is part of the set up crew for the Dayton Air Show, and works for Glawe Awning & Tents.

Taylor says he and his team are staying on top of these temperatures. “Trying to keep a lot of water in your system is definitely sometimes a little challenging, especially when we have to get these things up quickly. Water breaks every now and then, staying hydrated. It’s all part of the job,” said Taylor.

Along with Taylor, Kettering Health Emergency Physician Dr. Nancy Pook also says hydration is one of the most important tools when out in the heat.

“One of the bigger concerns with the air show, many of us have spent many many hours volunteering in that situation. There is very little shade, you need to take advantage of the water that’s there. Cooling off getting inside, and finding the first aid tents when you need to,” said Dr. Pook.

The Dayton Air Show is expected to have around 70,000 people attend, with 1,000 volunteers. Dayton Air Show Safety Director Roger Doctor also wants people to make sure to monitor their bodies over the weekend. “Understand you can’t come out here and think you’re gonna be here for six hours in the heat and not drink water because you really have to have that,” said Doctor.

Doctor says the Dayton Air Show will feature medical tents, shaded tents, and water. Doctor asks anyone who’s experiencing symptoms of being overheated to immediately go to the medical site.