Heat indices around 100 this weekend.

Hot and humid this weekend. With the humidity it will feel like it’s around 100 during peak heating of the day. Be sure to stay hydrated if you will be outside. It will be a great weekend for the pool. An outside chance of an afternoon shower or storm is possible this weekend.

TODAY: Hot & humid. Spotty PM storm. High 93Heat index of 101

Temperatures climb into the low 90s this afternoon.
It will feel more like 100 degrees today with the heat and humidity combined.
Take precautions this afternoon as needed due to the heat.

TONIGHT: Very uncomfortable. Low 75

SUNDAY: Very hot and humid. Spotty PM storm. High 95 Heat index of 101

The heat and humidity will continue through Tuesday with highs in the 90s. Chances for rain increase through Wednesday. Wednesday looks to be the wettest day of the week.

