Heat exhaustion affects some at Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people gathered in the Oregon District Sunday to attend the star-studded Gem City Shine. Some of those people, however, were not prepared for the heat.

Nearly three dozen people were treated by medical personnel at the event due to heat exhaustion. Doctors say concert-goers suffered under the Sunday primarily for not being prepared.

Dr. Randy Marriott of Premier Health told 2 NEWS, “Dressing in full length clothing, black clothing, things that are not good in heat-related events.” Marriott continued, “We’re not seeing people hydrated enough. The density of the people in front of the stage in contributing as well.”

Doctors said everyone who suffered from heat-related illnesses is expected to be okay.

