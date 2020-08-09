Heat and humidity build as daily chances for storms resume on Monday

One last dry day before daily chances of showers and storms start the new work week. Becoming hot and humid this afternoon, perfect day for the pool.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 88

TONIGHT: Not as cool. Low 68

MONDAY: Breezy, hot and humid with scattered showers and storms. High 90

For the rest of the week, very humid with highs in the 80s and daily chances of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon.

