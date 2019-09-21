Heat and high humidity persists this weekend

A few locations early this morning got a brief shower or heavy downpour. The rest of the day will be very warm and humid and a decent breeze from the southwest. Very humid for the Air Force Marathon this morning. If you are heading to Columbus this afternoon for the Buckeye game, there may be an afternoon shower or storm.
TODAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. High 88
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, muggy and mild. Low 67
SUNDAY: Hot and humid and turning quite breezy. Highs around 90
Sunday night into Monday morning expect our best chances for scattered showers and storms with the passage of a cold front. This front will bring in cooler and drier air for the start of the work week.
Live Doppler 2HD
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.