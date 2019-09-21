Heat and high humidity persists this weekend

A few locations early this morning got a brief shower or heavy downpour. The rest of the day will be very warm and humid and a decent breeze from the southwest. Very humid for the Air Force Marathon this morning. If you are heading to Columbus this afternoon for the Buckeye game, there may be an afternoon shower or storm.

Very humid this morning for the marathon

TODAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. High 88

Be prepared for hot and humid conditions with a slight chance of a shower or storm in Columbus this afternoon

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, muggy and mild. Low 67

Warm and muggy for the Halloween Haunt tonight

SUNDAY: Hot and humid and turning quite breezy. Highs around 90

Sunday night into Monday morning expect our best chances for scattered showers and storms with the passage of a cold front. This front will bring in cooler and drier air for the start of the work week.

