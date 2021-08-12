Heat Advisory in effect Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s going to be a hot one Thursday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said Thursday and Friday will be humid with heat index numbers over 100 degrees Thursday afternoon.

Jamie also said while there will be a lot of dry time, the potential for rain will still exist. Any thunderstorm that pops up will have the capability of producing heavy rain and gusty winds late Thursday afternoon and evening. The best chance during the daylight hours looks to be across the northern Miami Valley.

The National Weather Service said some of those gusty winds could also leave damage in their wake.

Hot and humid today. Isolated severe storms are possible with damaging winds and heavy downpours the main threats. pic.twitter.com/JxQjFPwS3K — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) August 12, 2021